Dheeraj Dhoopar infuses unique style into his character’s attire in Rabb Se Hai Dua

As the wedding track unfolds in the show Rabb Se Hai Dua, all the actors are donning exquisitely designed dresses. Dheeraj Dhoopar, renowned for his impeccable fashion sense, decided to infuse his own unique style into his character’s dress. Throughout the various festivities surrounding the wedding, he is spotted wearing exceptionally stylish, adding to the visual allure of the scenes.

Dheeraj said, “One of the many aspects I adore about being an actor is the opportunity to experiment with my look and style. With the wedding track in the show, I’ve been granted the liberty to do just that with Subhaan as well. Wedding festivities, being colourful affairs, have enabled me to incorporate a wide array of colours, textures and layers into my wardrobe. Be it bandhgalas and sherwanis or dapper suits, I’ve jammed with the stylists to pick out only the most unique outfits. This interest I take in my wardrobe pays off when I see my fans raving about each look on social media. It not only allows the character to be viewed in a different light, but also enhances the visual appeal for the audience.”