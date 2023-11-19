‘Dhoom' director Sanjay Gadhvi dies at 57, Abhishek Bachchan is ‘shocked beyond belief'

IANS

Mumbai, November 19

Director Sanjay Gadhvi, who broke new grounds in Bollywood with his 'Dhoom' franchise ('Dhoom' and 'Dhoom 2') passed away on Sunday in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest.

The director was three days away from his 58th birthday.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who has worked with Sanjay in both ‘Dhoom' and ‘Dhoom 2', took to his Instagram on Sunday to pen a heartfelt note notifying his 12.3 million followers about Sanjay's demise.

The actor shared a throwback picture of the director from the sets of ‘Dhoom 2' in South Africa.

The picture shows the director dressed in winter wear and wearing a beanie that reads ‘D 2: Back in Action'.

Abhishek wrote in the caption: “I took this photo of Sanjay whilst we were filming the climax of ‘Dhoom 2' in South Africa. We made two films together -- ‘Dhoom' and ‘Dhoom 2'. Sanju, when I spoke to you last week and we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories I would never have imagined even in my craziest dreams that I would have to write a post like this. I'm shocked beyond belief."

The actor further mentioned: “You had faith in me, even when I didn't. You gave me my first ever hit!!! I can never ever forget that or be able to express what it meant to me. I will cherish your friendship always. Rest in peace my brother”.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Sanjay Gadhvi was the son of Manubhai Gadhvi, a prominent figure in Gujarati folk literature.

He made his directorial debut with ‘Tere Liye'. After ‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', he registered a breakout success with ‘Dhoom', and followed it up with its sequel ‘Dhoom 2'.

#Bollywood #Mumbai