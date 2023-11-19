‘Dhoom’ director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 56

PTI

Mumbai, November 19

‘Dhoom’ director Sanjay Gadhvi died on Sunday morning at his residence here, his elder daughter Sanjina said. He was 56 years old.

Gadhvi, who was three days shy of his 57th birthday, was best known for helming two blockbuster hits in the Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) ‘Dhoom’ franchise— ‘Dhoom’ (2004) and ‘Dhoom 2’ (2006).

According to Gadhvi’s daughter, the director was “perfectly healthy”.

“He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn’t unwell, he was perfectly healthy,” Sanjina said.

Kunal Kohli, director of ‘Hum Tum’ and ‘Fanaa’, was one of the first film personalities to condole Gadhvi’s demise on social media.

“This is beyond shocking. #SanjayGadhvi RIP never thought I’d have to write your obituary. Shared an office for many years at YRF, lunch dubbas, discussions. Will miss you my friend. This is too hard to accept,” Kohli wrote in an X post.

Gadhvi made his directorial debut in 2000 with ‘Tere Liye’, which he followed up with 2002’s ‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’, his first project with YRF.

The director gained attention with his third directorial, the stylish action thriller ‘Dhoom’, which made motor biking a rage among Indian youth in the early 2000s.

The 2002 film followed the story of a cat and mouse game between a gang of motorbike robbers, led by Kabir (John Abraham), and Jai Dixit (Abhishek Bachchan), a Mumbai cop who teams up with Ali (Uday Chopra), a motorbike dealer to stop them. It also starred Esha Deol and Rimi Sen.

The success of ‘Dhoom’ spawned a film franchise.

Gadhvi also directed its superhit sequel ‘Dhoom 2’. The 2006 film starred Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bipasha Basu.

The third ‘Dhoom’ film was, however, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The 2013 movie featured Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Aamir Khan, and Katrina Kaif.

Gadhvi’s film credits include ‘Kidnap’ (2008), ‘Ajab Gazabb Love’ (2012) and ‘Operation Parindey’, his last directorial which was released in 2020.

Besides Sanjini, Gadhvi is survived by his wife and another daughter.

