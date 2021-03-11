Dia Mirza on son Avyaan Azaad's first birthday remembers his two surgeries post birth, shares his 'first spoken word'

Dia pens an emotional note on Avyaan's birthday

Dia Mirza with son Avyaan Azaad. Instagram/diamirzaofficial

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 15

Dia Mirza wished her son Avyaan Azaad on his first birthday with words full of love and gratitude. Theactress and environmentalist Dia Mirza took to her Instagram to pen an emotional note about how her son, who was born three months premature, underwent two surgeries.

His journey in the hospital and all the risks he went through before he came home to his mom Dia, father Vaibhav Rekhi and half-sister Samaira.

With an adorable photo of her son holding father Vaibhav's hand as she looks over them and holds their hands, she wrote, "Our Jaan, our miracle, you were born on this day 1 year ago with the song 'Imagine' playing. You were 3 months premature at 820 gms. 36 hours after birth we discovered you had necrotising enterocolitis and had to go through life saving surgery." "You were cared for and nourished in the NICU with a stoma for 90 days and finally sent home to us with a stoma. After you had gained strength and weight you went back to hospital for a 2nd surgery that lasted four and half hours. The doctors prepared us for the worst and said it would take a minimum of 21 days before you could be back home with us. Avyaan Azaad, you were ready to be home with us on day 9 our warrior." She further added, "Your grace, your strength, your determination to fight the odds is so inspiring. Our son, you are now catching up on all your milestones, are happy, playful and loving. You fill our heart with joy and gratitude every single day. We are amazed and amused that your first spoken word is - Tiger. We remain grateful to all of your doctors and nurses for taking such good care of you."

Check out the post:

Dia, concluded, "Avyaan Azaad, you have inherited a world that will count on your love, grace, empathy and kindness. Make your own way our darling. Just as you do every day. Always remember - you are love. Happy Birthday our son. Thank you for choosing us."

