Dia Mirza pens adorable birthday wish for husband Vaibhav Rekhi

ANI

Mumbai, August 21

Actor Dia Mirza on Monday penned an adorable birthday wish for her husband Vaibhav Rekhi.

Taking to Instagram, Dia shared a picture on her stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday Husband. May always laugh loudest and always spread warmth and joy. Thank you for giving us all of you."

Recently she shared adorable pictures with her son Avyaan. One of the photos features Dia's husband Vaibhav Rekhi with Avyaan enjoying the sunset.

Calling themselves "Sunset Ke Divane", she wrote, "May we always chase sunsets. #SunsetKeDivane @vaibhav.rekhi"

Dia married businessman Vaibhav in February 2021, and they welcomed a baby boy named Avyaan on May 14, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia will be next seen in Tarun Dudeja directed 'Dhak Dhak' alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi.

She was last seen in 'Bheed' alongside Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Dia is also a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development and has often been vocal for change and has contributed her efforts in the field of social change, conservation and the environment.

#Instagram #Mumbai