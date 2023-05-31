Dia Mirza talks about leaving behind a sustainable planet for next generation

The actor and UN Secretary General’s advocate, Dia Mirza, discussed the role of cinema as a platform for raising awareness. Dia Mirza delivered a speech at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2023.

Speaking as a concerned mother, she shed light on the alarming consequences of the triple planetary crises of climate change, air pollution, and biodiversity loss. She believes that the world could still course-correct with the help of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “The SDGs offer a comprehensive roadmap to protect the planet, combat poverty, achieve gender equality, and enhance the well-being of people worldwide. If every citizen, leader, policymaker, and stakeholder plays an active role in championing at least one goal, transformational progress can be made,” she says.

“It is time to envision and create a sustainable, safe, harmonious, and happy planet for all our children. And we must act now because, as I read somewhere, the future will either be green or not exist at all,” she adds.