Did Madhubala marry Kishore Kumar in anger? Actress sister says ‘in her last days she cried in loneliness as the singer had no time for her’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 14

Madhur Bhushan, sister of Madhubala, has said singer-actor Kishore Kumar had no time for the legendary actress in her last days. Madhur said that Madhubala cried in loneliness in the end.

Madhubala, who was one of the most beautiful actresses, had untimely died at the age of 36. She had a hole in her heart.

Madhubala was to leave for her treatment to London, but before she could leave, Kishore Kumar proposed to her and the two got married and left for London together.

But the singer was too occupied with his work as a result of which Madhubala did not really enjoy her marital life.

Madhur Bhushan told ETimes, “Kishore da had no time. He was travelling a lot. He was very busy with his shows and recordings. On the other hand, Madhubala had been told by the doctors that she had only two years to live. She cried a lot in loneliness. Humne toh heera kho diya (we lost a gem).”

Madhur said Madhubala’s illness was never kept hidden from the media.

“Kishore da was with her. Importantly, she was Madhubala. How could you hide anything about her?” she said.

As per reports, Madhubala was earlier in a relationship with actor Dilip Kumar. They worked together in Mughal-e-Azam, Amar, Sangdil and Tarana.

The two, however, parted ways when her father refused to allow her to go to Madhya Pradesh for Naya Daur shooting and director BR Chopra filed a case against her and her father.

Dilip Kumar supported BR Chopra and broke up with Madhubala. It is said that Madhubala married Kishore Kumar in anger.