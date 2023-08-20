Did Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have a fight? Ask fans after seeing their airport video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 20

It's time for holiday for Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The two were spotted at the Mumbai airport on late Saturday evening.Reportedly, the actor couple has gone for a vacation to an undisclosed location.

There are videos doing the rounds on social media that show Alia and Ranbir travel ready. As they flew out of Mumbai, Alia opted for a white top and pants with white sneakers. She completed the look with a blue jacket and a cross body bag. Ranbir, on the other hand, was wearing a blue jacket and matching joggers. He chose to keep it comfy with a black beanie and for sneakers he too opted for white colour.

While the couple stopped to pose for the paparazzi, something seemed amiss. Although they held each other closes to pose for the cameras, the two didn't seem in a happy mood. Alia did smile for the pictures but Ranbir looked quite serious.

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans were quick to spot the expressions and filled the comment section with their concern. Some even think all is not well between Alia and Ranbir.

A comment reads, "They both look upset. Looks like a fight happened before."

A fan wrote, "Ranbir ki alia se shadi k baad smile kaha chli gyi h."

"Believe it or not he's not happy marrying Alia bhutt," wrote another fan.

A concerned fan wrote, "Why ranbir always look sad?"

Another one said, "Ranbir and her look so unhappy together. Like he can’t ever smile? So weird."

Yet another wrote, "She looks so sad when she is with this obnoxious person."

"Clearly they aren't happy at the moment," wrote one user.

"Ranbir regrets not marrying Katrina." "He looks very sad...kuch toh gadbad hain." "Clearly they aren't happy at the moment." "Why I feel they don't match.." netizens went on.

Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14, 2022, in a private ceremony at their residence in Mumbai. In November 2022, Alia gave birth to their daugther Raha.

Meanwhile, work wise Alia Bhatt was last seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar directorial'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', a romantic comedy family drama that is doing well at the box office. Her first Hollywood film 'Heart of Stone', starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan also released on Netflix recently.

Ranbir, who was last seen in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' alongside Shraddha Kapoor, will next be seen in 'Animal', which also stars Bobby Deol in the lead role.

