 Did Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have a fight? Ask fans after seeing their airport video : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Did Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have a fight? Ask fans after seeing their airport video

Did Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have a fight? Ask fans after seeing their airport video

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt look upset in their latest video

Did Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have a fight? Ask fans after seeing their airport video

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fly out of Mumbai for a vacation. Instagram/ viralbhayani



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 20

It's time for holiday for Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The two were spotted at the Mumbai airport on late Saturday evening.Reportedly, the actor couple has gone for a vacation to an undisclosed location.

There are videos doing the rounds on social media that show Alia and Ranbir travel ready. As they flew out of Mumbai, Alia opted for a white top and pants with white sneakers. She completed the look with a blue jacket and a cross body bag. Ranbir, on the other hand, was wearing a blue jacket and matching joggers. He chose to keep it comfy with a black beanie and for sneakers he too opted for white colour.

While the couple stopped to pose for the paparazzi, something seemed amiss. Although they held each other closes to pose for the cameras, the two didn't seem in a happy mood. Alia did smile for the pictures but Ranbir looked quite serious.

Check out the video:

Fans were quick to spot the expressions and filled the comment section with their concern. Some even think all is not well between Alia and Ranbir.

A comment reads, "They both look upset. Looks like a fight happened before."

A fan wrote, "Ranbir ki alia se shadi k baad smile kaha chli gyi h."

"Believe it or not he's not happy marrying Alia bhutt," wrote another fan.

A concerned fan wrote, "Why ranbir always look sad?"

Another one said, "Ranbir and her look so unhappy together. Like he can’t ever smile? So weird."

Yet another wrote, "She looks so sad when she is with this obnoxious person."

"Clearly they aren't happy at the moment," wrote one user.

"Ranbir regrets not marrying Katrina." "He looks very sad...kuch toh gadbad hain." "Clearly they aren't happy at the moment." "Why I feel they don't match.." netizens went on.

Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14, 2022, in a private ceremony at their residence in Mumbai. In November 2022, Alia gave birth to their daugther Raha.

Meanwhile, work wise Alia Bhatt was last seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar directorial'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', a romantic comedy family drama that is doing well at the box office. Her first Hollywood film 'Heart of Stone', starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan also released on Netflix recently.

Ranbir, who was last seen in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' alongside Shraddha Kapoor, will next be seen in 'Animal', which also stars Bobby Deol in the lead role.

#Alia Bhatt #Bollywood #Mumbai #Ranbir Kapoor

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Nine soldiers killed as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

2
Himachal

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Accused Sachin Bishnoi stayed in UP with shooters before executing murder plan, reveal sources

4
Punjab

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar suspended from Congress for anti-party activities

5
Himachal

3 buildings in Shimla’s Comely Bank vacated after subsidence

6
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Met forecasts heavy to very heavy rain on Sunday and Monday; death toll over past week climbs to 78

7
Haryana

Vande Bharat sought for Chandigarh-Jaipur route

8
Nation

MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified

9
Punjab

Hundreds of residents forced into flood camps in Punjab

10
Nation

'Why go to Raipur?' Congress leader Pawan Khera slams AAP chief Kejriwal's visit to Chhattisgarh

Don't Miss

View All
At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Top News

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reconstitutes Congress Working Committee, see complete list

Kharge unveils 84-member CWC: G-23, youth find prominence; Pilot, Tharoor inducted

Charanjit Singh Chani, Pratibha Singh, Manish Tewari fresh e...

Russia’s lunar mission fails, Luna-25 space craft smashes into moon

Luna-25: Russia's first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon in failure

Failure is a blow to Russian space prestige

All set for India’s moon lander to touch down on lunar soil

All set for India's moon lander to touch down on lunar soil

The lander is expected to make a soft-landing near the South...

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects ‘violated’ norms, caused flooding downstream

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream

Flooding of low-lying areas in Punjab and Himachal has been ...

Muslim couple beaten to death after son elopes with Hindu girl; 3 arrested

Muslim couple beaten to death after son elopes with Hindu girl; 3 arrested

Few years back victim Abbas’s son had eloped with a girl fro...


Cities

View All

Health Dept claims 171 dengue, 106 chikungunya cases in Amritsar

Health Dept claims 171 dengue, 106 chikungunya cases in Amritsar

Teachers’ body demands separate vote counting centres for civic body elections

2,400 litres lahan recovered from village in Tarn Taran

Gurbani broadcast: SGPC receives 'Silver Button' from YouTube

BRTS crisis: Activist writes to two legislators for revival of Metro bus service

City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

Hawala operator with drug syndicate links lands in net

Cab drivers end indefinite strike

Expedite GMCH-32 projects: Health Secretary

Now, waste ‘dump’ comes up in Maloya

‘We20 meeting’ hindered, says Congress; nod not taken: Police

‘We20 meeting’ hindered, says Congress; nod not taken: Police

Delhi: 26-year-old man shot dead at house in Fatehpur Beri area over mistaken identity

Embrace veganism, say animal rights activists

In poll gear, BJP unveils Delhi LS segment heads

Robbers on stabbing spree murder man, injure 2 others

Flood fury: Farmers seek adequate, timely relief for crop loss

Flood fury: Farmers seek adequate, timely relief for crop loss

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

Scribe ends his life in hotel room

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Chintpurni fair: Cabinet Minister Jimpa reviews arrangements

Floods claimed one life, caused damage to roads, properties

Floods claimed one life, caused damage to roads, properties

Himachal Pradesh truck damages transformer, power poles, causes blackout

Deteriorating living conditions in EWS Colony, courtesy MC apathy

MC issues challan of Rs 25K against burning of organic waste

Gang that held family captive busted

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Four in police net for friend's murder in Fatehgarh Sahib

Tributes paid to freedom fighters in Patiala

Seminar on sports laws held in Patiala

Award for Patiala educationist