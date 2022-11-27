Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' has huge Tom Cruise connect? Read to know

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 27

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will soon be seen in their upcoming film 'Pathaan' releasing on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.The teaser of the movie has been loved by the fans and they are quite excited about the 'biggest action spectacle' by Yash Raj Films. Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is an action extravaganza, this we all knew. But do you know SRK's Pathaan has a huge Tom Cruise connection?

Film director Siddharth Anand has revealed it. Siddharth told media, "When one sets out to make the spectacle action film of India with one of the all time biggest heroes of our country, Shah Rukh Khan, you need to have a champion team that is unified in the vision. Thankfully we got an A-team that came together to push the visual envelope with Pathaan and I was delighted to have someone like Casey O' Neill, who has extensively worked with Tom Cruise, to be by our side."

Emmy award-nominated Casey, regarded as one of the best action directors in Hollywood, is the brain behind Tom Cruise's death-defying stunts in films like Jack Reacher, Mission Impossible series films, 'Top Gun : Maverick' and has also worked with Marvel Studios and Steven Spielberg to name a few.

Talking about Casey, Siddharth adds: "He brings in a wealth of experience and he immediately bought into the idea of creating edge-of-the-seat action for Pathaan that could match what he's done back home in Hollywood. What Casey has created in 'Pathaan', is simply mind-boggling. You will have to see the film for that because we aren't going to disclose any details from the film till it releases in theatres on 25 Jan."

Who is Casey O'Neil?

Casey is also a seven-time Screen Actors Guild awards nominee and three-time Taurus World Stunt Awards Winner for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Captain America Winter Soldier and Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol. His skills have also earned him membership to the Academy of motion picture arts and sciences and membership to the elite Brand X Action Specialists.

#pathaan #shah rukh khan #tom cruise