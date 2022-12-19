Different kind of pressure with films releasing on OTT platforms, says Bhumi Pednekar

Actress Bhumi Pednekar says there is pressure before the release of every film regardless of the platform it arrives on. While the fate of a theatrical release hinges on its box-office collections, a movie launching directly on OTT has to compete for views with global content available on viewers’ fingertips.
“On a digital platform, there is so much choice, so it has to be an incredible film to hold on to a certain audience. There is a lot of pressure. Also, people are very brutal with their opinions,” Pednekar said.
The 33-year-old actress, whose previous films Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Durgamati were direct-to-digital releases, added, “On digital platforms, you have to be really good to get love, like Shershaah. The pressure is there but just a different kind of pressure,” she added. Her latest release Govinda Naam Mera was released on a streamer. Also starring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, the comedy thriller is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Pednekar has a diverse slate of upcoming films, including Anubhav Sinha’s socio-political drama Bheed with Rajkummar Rao, Bhakshak, backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment, suspense drama The Lady Killer, opposite Arjun Kapoor, and a quirky thriller Afwaah with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur; search operation launched
Are spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at aroun...
Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD
Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bah...
NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali
Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled
The meeting was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after ass...
Canadian-Sikh charged with murder for stabbing wife to death
Navinder Gill of Surrey was taken in custody by the Integrat...