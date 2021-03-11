Digangana Suryavanshi wants to do Madhubala's biopic

Actress Digangana Suryavanshi looks back to Madhubala for inspiration. Talking about her love for the actress, Digangana says, “She’s still remembered as fondly as ever and that speaks enough about her aura, and the effect she had on people. And we’re talking about someone who was active many, many years ago; not someone in the recent times. If such an artiste has that level of impact in today’s date and times, it is a very big deal. She’s one of the names you can never forget.”
She adds, “I always wanted to be a part of Madhubala ji’s biopic. I was really inspired by Mughal-e-Azam. Madhubala ji was so natural and effortless.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Digangana will soon be seen in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, opposite Arjun Rampal.
