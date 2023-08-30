Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar shared bond of brother and sister, says Saira Banu

Mumbai, August 30
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, veteran actor Saira Banu took a trip down memory lane to remember the brother-sister bond her husband Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar shared.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Banu said despite being occupied with their work commitments, the actor and the singer would meet every Raksha Bandhan.
"The Kohinoor of Indian Cinema Dilip Sahib and the nightingale of the Music Industry of India Lata Mangeshkar held a connection beyond the dazzle of their stupendous stardom. They shared the bond of a brother and sister.
"Despite being busy with work or travel or any personal commitments, they both would find a way to meet each other on Rakshabandhan and Lataji would tie the sacred Rakhi on Sahib's hand (sic)," she wrote, adding that she would gift Mangeshkar a brocade sari every Rakhi.
The actor said Kumar and Mangeshkar would travel to their work locations in local trains and shared their "thoughts, experiences and sought each other's advice".
"It was at one such journey that Sahib guided Lataji on how much the heart of Urdu lies in its flawless pronunciation and how something as simple as a Nukta adds a beautiful addition to words... Lataji, an obedient sister in every sense, worked upon his advice and sought an Urdu tutor's assistance," Banu added.
She said the bond the two icons shared remained intact "until the very end".
"She often came to our home to visit Sahib and they ate lunch or dinner together. The very last time that she came here, she lovingly fed him with her own hands and they made such a loving picture together. Such was the love they shared... monumental," Banu wrote.
Dilip Kumar died in July 2021 and Lata Mangeshkar passed away a year later in February 2022.
