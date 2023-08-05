 'Dilip Sahib's portrayal of Prince Salim was nothing short of mesmerizing': Saira Banu on 63 years of 'Mughal-e-Azam' : The Tribune India

'Mughal-e-Azam' was released on August 5, 1960

Saira Banu marks 63 years of husband Dilip Kumar's Mughal-e-Azam. ANI



Mumbai, August 5

'Mughal-e-Azam' is one of the most iconic films made in the history of Indian cinema. The epic, which was released on Aug 5, 1960, chronicles the love story of Prince Salim, who went on to become Mughal emperor Jehangir, and Anarkali, a court dancer.

Dilip Kumar and Madhubala's classic masterpiece has everything. Be it a simple yet inquisitive screenplay, beautiful acting, serene classical music, graceful dance, Urdu dialogues or royal costumes, the film aces it all.

As the film clocked 63 years today, veteran actor Saira Banu took a stroll down memory lane and shared how her late husband left a mark with his portrayal of Prince Salim.

"In the history of Indian cinema, no movie has left as profound a mark on the hearts of audiences as 'Mughal-e-Azam'. This magnum opus, directed by the visionary K Asif, stands as a timeless testament to the splendor of Indian filmmaking. At its very core lies the captivating performance of Sahib, whose portrayal added an extra layer of brilliance to the film. Sahib's portrayal of Prince Salim was nothing short of mesmerizing. His ability to infuse life into the character, whether in moments of tender romance or fierce rebellion, was a sight to behold. His powerful performances created a symphony of emotions that echo in the hearts of the audience to date," she wrote.

She added, "Mughal-e-Azam transcends the boundaries of time, effortlessly transporting viewers to the opulent era of the Mughal dynasty. The film's journey to completion was no less than an epic saga itself, spanning an astonishing ten years. The attention to detail in every aspect of the movie, from the breathtakingly majestic 'Sheesh Mahal' set to timeless musical melodies such as 'Thumri' Mohe Panghat Pe and 'Qawaali' Teri Mehfil Mein, created by Naushad, to the intricate and aesthetically captivating costumes, showcased nothing less than brilliance." Saira Banu feels that the "movie still remains a beacon of cinematic brilliance, reminding us of the artistic heights that Indian cinema can attain." "It continues to inspire generations of filmmakers and actors, serving as a reminder that true artistry knows no bounds and stands the test of time," she concluded.

Director K Asif's directorial is also known for its memorable songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Shamshad Begum and Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, besides its costumes, grand sets, background score and performances.

