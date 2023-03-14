Diljeet Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra wrap up shoot of Imtiaz Ali's ‘Chamkila’

ANI

Mumbai, March 14

Actor Parineeti Chopra, on Tuesday, shared a special note for her co-actor Diljit Dosanjh and director Imtiaz Ali.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared a picture on her stories and wrote, "My fav humans....the best boys...my fellow Sufis- and fellow mediators. Diljit finally wraps Chamkila..learnt so much from you! Kya kamaaaaal ka kaam kiya hai. Nobody else could be my Chamkila..Love, Amarjot."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝚆𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚑𝚎𝚍𝚘𝚗𝚒𝚜𝚝 🫧 (@parineetichopra)

In the picture, both Imtiaz and Diljit exuded rustic vibes as they cover their head with a piece of clothing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

'Chamkila' revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.

A few days back, Parineeti shared her 'Thank You' note for the director when she wrapped up the film.

Meanwhile, Parineeti is basking in the success of her film 'Uunchai', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher.

Diljit, on the other hand, will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

#Diljit Dosanjh #Instagram #Mumbai #Parineeti Chopra