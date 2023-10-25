Diljit Dosanjh announces new song 'Hass Hass' with Sia

Mumbai, October 25
Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Wednesday said he has collaborated with Australian pop singer Sia on a song titled ‘Hass Hass’.
The announcement comes months after Dosanjh, known for hit songs such as ‘Do You Know?’, ‘Lover’ and ‘Peaches’, shared pictures with Sia from a recording studio on social media.
‘Hass Hass’ will be released on Thursday night, wrote Dosanjh on his official X page.
"Surprise! The One & Only Queen @Sia. Brand New Song - HASS HASS... Out This Thursday 9.30pm IST DILJIT X SIA," he captioned the cover art of the song.
SIA LOVERS.. I AM ONE OF YOU GUYS..— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) October 25, 2023
We LOVE SIA 🫶🏽 https://t.co/xkCl1yOyfo
Also a songwriter, Sia is known for chartbusters such as ‘Cheap Thrills’, ‘Chandelier’ and ‘Unstoppable’.
