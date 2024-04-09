Diljit Dosanjh ‘avoids carbs’, reveals he would cheat meals and then ‘regret’

IANS

New Delhi, April 9

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, who often gives a sneak peek into his kitchen via social media, revealed that, just like anyone else, he too experiences “regrets” when he cheats on a meal.

Diljit said, “I can have anything. If there’s cutlery kept in front of me, I would use that. If not, then I wouldn’t wait, I would just have my food like that.”

Diljit keeps his meals simple, going by his social media. However, he shared that he “avoids carbs” and does not “eat rice”.

“I don’t eat rice. I have dal every day. I avoid carbs. I would take carbs in the morning, and then try to avoid them after that. Sometimes after four-five days, I would crave something, and I would eat something wrong at night.”

“Then I regret it in the morning, but then I fix it in the morning,” said the ‘Lover’ hitmaker.

Speaking of his upcoming work, Diljit is all set to showcase his acting prowess in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ directed by Imtiaz Ali.

The film is based on the slain singer, who was tagged as the ‘Elvis Presley of Punjab’.

Chamkila was considered a controversial figure, as the themes of his songs majorly consisted of women’s objectification, sexual and domestic violence, and alcoholism.

In 1988, Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, were assassinated.

‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, a Hindi biographical drama, also stars Parineeti Chopra as his wife.

The film is set to release on Netflix on April 12.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Diljit Dosanjh #Social Media