Diljit Dosanjh, 'Cheap Thrills' singer Sia collaborate on fusion track 'Hass Hass'

Mumbai, October 27
Punjabi star Diljit Dosnajh and Australian singer Sia on Friday released their maiden musical collaboration ‘Hass Hass’, an upbeat fusion of Indian pop and international beats.
Diljit and Sia worked with music producer Greg Kurstin for the song.
For Sia, known for global chartbusters such as ‘Cheap Thrills’ and ‘Unstoppable’, ‘Hass Hass’ marks first-ever Indian collaboration and demonstrates her versatility as an artist as she sings in Punjabi with Diljit.
Sia said it had been really difficult for her to speak in Punjabi, but she had a gala time working on the song.
“‘Hass Hass’ was made with so much love. Speaking Punjabi is much harder than you think. I tried so hard to get it right,” the Australian singer-songwriter said in a statement.
"It's been absolutely fantastic collaborating with Sia. Sia lending her vocals in Punjabi is quite effortless. I'm sure the track will touch the hearts of all music lovers across the globe," added Diljit.
‘Hass Hass’ is the latest international collaboration for the Punjabi singer, who performed at the popular Coachella Music Festival in April. He has since created songs with global artistes Tory Lanez, Diamond Platnumz and Anne Marie.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...