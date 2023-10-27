Diljit Dosanjh, 'Cheap Thrills' singer Sia collaborate on fusion track 'Hass Hass'

PTI

Mumbai, October 27

Punjabi star Diljit Dosnajh and Australian singer Sia on Friday released their maiden musical collaboration ‘Hass Hass’, an upbeat fusion of Indian pop and international beats.

Diljit and Sia worked with music producer Greg Kurstin for the song.

For Sia, known for global chartbusters such as ‘Cheap Thrills’ and ‘Unstoppable’, ‘Hass Hass’ marks first-ever Indian collaboration and demonstrates her versatility as an artist as she sings in Punjabi with Diljit.

Sia said it had been really difficult for her to speak in Punjabi, but she had a gala time working on the song.

“‘Hass Hass’ was made with so much love. Speaking Punjabi is much harder than you think. I tried so hard to get it right,” the Australian singer-songwriter said in a statement.

"It's been absolutely fantastic collaborating with Sia. Sia lending her vocals in Punjabi is quite effortless. I'm sure the track will touch the hearts of all music lovers across the globe," added Diljit.

‘Hass Hass’ is the latest international collaboration for the Punjabi singer, who performed at the popular Coachella Music Festival in April. He has since created songs with global artistes Tory Lanez, Diamond Platnumz and Anne Marie.

#Diljit Dosanjh #Mumbai