Diljit Dosanjh chills with residents of Kinnaur, practises ‘pahadi jhumar’ dance steps

Mumbai, March 9
Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is all geared up for the release of two of his Hindi films ‘Crew’ and ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, recently visited Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh and danced with the locals on a folk song.
He took to his Instagram account and shared a string of pictures and videos with the locals, who were wearing traditional Kinnauri topi.
View this post on Instagram
Diljit is donning a black sweater and matching joggers. The look was rounded off with an orange ‘pagri’ and black boots. The photos show him joining hands in gratitude in front of the people.
A video features him dancing with the locals on a mountainous road, and he is seen wishing ‘Happy Maha Shivratri’ to everyone.
“I did a different dance form today.. pahadi jhumar. I don’t know the lyrics.. but I did the dance,” Diljit said. The post is captioned: “LOVE”, followed by a red heart emoji.
The fans took to the comment section and wrote: “Hope you loved the hospitality of Kinnauris”. One user said: “So you’re enjoying one of the best cultures in India”. Another commented: “Bro its Kinnauri dance love you”. A fan said: “Kinnouri vibes”.
