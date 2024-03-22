Diljit Dosanjh drops song ‘Khutti’ with ‘ice girl’ Saweetie; says she ‘just landed in Panjab’

Mumbai, March 22
Punjabi rapper and actor Diljit Dosanjh has joined forces with Saweetie for the song ‘Khutti’ and he quipped that the American rapper has ‘just landed in Panjab’.
View this post on Instagram
Taking to Instagram, Diljit shared a glimpse of the music video, where the two are seen twinning in yellow and pink.
Saweetie is seen rapping in English, while the ‘Lover’ hit maker is seen mouthing his lines in Punjabi.
For the caption, Diljit wrote, ‘Khutti out now with ice girl @saweetie. Just landed in Panjab. #bayarea.’
On the work front, Diljit will be seen in ‘Crew’ alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Diljit Dosanjh #Kareena Kapoor #Kareena Kapoor Khan #Kriti Sanon #Mumbai #United States of America USA
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...