Diljit Dosanjh drops song ‘Khutti’ with ‘ice girl’ Saweetie; says she ‘just landed in Panjab’

Mumbai, March 22

Punjabi rapper and actor Diljit Dosanjh has joined forces with Saweetie for the song ‘Khutti’ and he quipped that the American rapper has ‘just landed in Panjab’.

Taking to Instagram, Diljit shared a glimpse of the music video, where the two are seen twinning in yellow and pink.

Saweetie is seen rapping in English, while the ‘Lover’ hit maker is seen mouthing his lines in Punjabi.

For the caption, Diljit wrote, ‘Khutti out now with ice girl @saweetie. Just landed in Panjab. #bayarea.’

On the work front, Diljit will be seen in ‘Crew’ alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

