Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 20

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is having a ball at Coachella 2023. After creating history by becoming the first Punjabi to perform at the music and art festival, Diljit is now making some new friends there. The singer-actor has shared a video where he can be seen enjoying 'chai' with American DJ-record producer Diplo.

The two also feed 'mithai' to each other in the video.

In the caption, Diljit wrote, "Ley Bai @diplo Hun Apna Bai Ae."

Check it out:

Diplo was quick to comment on the video. He wrote, "Mithe laddo, Mithe beats'.

Diljit has also shared the video on his Instagram Stories where he captioned it, "Chaa Paani with One and Only."

Diplo also shared a similar video on his Instagram Stories and he wrote, "It's always chaitime."

He also re-shared a video by Jagwow captioning it, "Mithai makes it official."

Diljit and Diplo's bonhomie was on full display in another video, shared by the latter, where the two perform bhangra together on a tune that Diljit sang for his friend 'Diplo Jatt'.

Last weekend, when Diljit performed at Coachella, Diplo not only marked his attendance but had fun dancing to Diljit's Punjabi song 'Patiala Peg'. The video went viral and was shared by both Diljit and Diplo on their Instagram accounts.

Diplo shared the clip and wrote, "First Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella and y'all really thought I would miss it?"

Take a look:

Diljit has also shared couple of pictures and videos from his time at Coachella. Be it his team prepping up for the performance or the soundcheck, Diljit made sure to give his fans a glimpse of all the special moments from the festival. In one of the pictures, he and Diplo can be having a gala time behind the stage.

Here are the pictures:

Diljit's performance garnered love and appreciation from fans and industry friends alike. Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali, all shared his performance clips on social media.

Coming to his movie projects, Diljit will soon be seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila', based on the lives of popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila, who were assassinated on March 8, 1988.

Diljit will also feature in Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew' that also stars Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in the lead roles.

