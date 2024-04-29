Diljit Dosanjh gives a shout out to Neeru Bajwa during Dil-Luminati Tour, calls her 'Queen' of Punjabi industry

ANI

Vancouver, April 29

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh never misses a chance to make his fans and colleagues feel special.

After showering praises on Kareena Kapoor Khan during his concert in India, Diljit has now given a shout out to Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa at his Dil-luminati Tour in Vancouver, Canada.

Several videos have surfaced online in which he could be seen calling Neeru Bajwa the "Queen" of the Punjabi industry.

"My film journey started with Neeru Bajwa...she is here in the stadium. We all love you Neeru Bajwa ji. We all respect you. You are one and only queen of our Punjabi industry. Also, our film 'Jatt & Juliet 3' is coming...show us love," Diljit said in Punjabi, eliciting a loud cheer from the audience.

After attending the concert of Diljit, Neeru took to Instagram and shared pictures from the gig.

"#diluminati #history I was blessed to witness this moment with my family one and only @diljitdosanjh only you could have done this! Thank you for making us all proud. Thank you @sonalisingh proud moment for every #punjabi ! #bcplace," she wrote.

Diljit sang his popular songs in the presence of 54,000 fans in Vancouver. Reportedly, tickets were sold off quickly, with front-row seats priced from 482.79 US dollar to 713.89 US dollar on the afternoon of the concert. Other seats commanded even higher prices, highlighting the event's popularity.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Diljit is basking in the success of his film 'Amar Singh Chamkila', directed by Imtiaz Ali.

The actor played the titular role on the life of the late Punjabi singer, nicknamed the Elvis of Punjab by his fans. Parineeti essayed the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

Diljit was also recently seen in 'Crew' portraying the role of Jaiveer Singh, a customs officer. In the film, he shared screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

