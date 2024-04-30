Diljit Dosanjh gives a shout out to Neeru Bajwa during Dil-Luminati Tour, calls her Queen of Punjabi industry

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh never misses a chance to make his fans and colleagues feel special.
After showering praise on Kareena Kapoor Khan during his concert in India, Diljit has now given a shout out to Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa at his Dil-luminati Tour in Vancouver, Canada.
Several videos have surfaced online in which he could be seen calling Neeru Bajwa the ‘Queen’ of the Punjabi industry.
“My film journey started with Neeru Bajwa...she is here in the stadium. We all love you Neeru Bajwa ji. We all respect you. You are one and only Queen of our Punjabi industry. Also, our film Jatt & Juliet 3 is coming...show us love,” Diljit said in Punjabi, eliciting a loud cheer from the audience.
After attending the concert of Diljit, Neeru took to Instagram and shared pictures from the gig. Meanwhile, Diljit sang his popular songs in the presence of 54,000 fans in Vancouver.
