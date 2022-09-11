 Diljit Dosanjh is ‘sexy and he knows it’, the singer-actor’s latest pic sets Instagram on fire : The Tribune India

Diljit Dosanjh is ‘sexy and he knows it’, the singer-actor’s latest pic sets Instagram on fire

Diljit Dosanjh flaunts his biceps and long hair in the latest picture

Diljit Dosanjh sets temperature soaring with his new picture. Instagram/diljitdosanjh

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 11

Diljit Dosanjh has a fan base across the world and everything this singer-actor does surely wins the hearts of his followers. This time too, Diljit has managed to set the Internet on fire, but it’s not some hilarious video or a brave remark, not even his obsession with Kylie Jenner.

Diljit has this time dropped a photo that will leave you stunned, just like all the other fans who got a glimpse of it. In his latest shot, the Lover singer is flaunting his biceps and long hair. A sleeveless tee, his long hair open, a blue baseball cap and the focus of this picture is his bicep with this confident look in his eyes. What then, obviously his fans are swooning over him. Talk of the caption, it has the typical Diljit Dosanjh swag to it. He wrote, “I’m sexy and I know it…”

As soon as he shared the picture, fans flooded it with red heart and fire emojis. A fan wrote, “Girls be looking like Damnnn.” Another user is in agreement with Diljit as she commented, “You are sexy and we knows it.” A third follower said, “

This is a thirst trap lol.”

Canadian comedian and TV show host Lilly Singh also commented on the post. She wrote, “Hurrrrrrrrrr (hurray)” and dropped muscle emojis.

Check it out:

Diljit Dosanjh often share some fun updates to keep his fans connected. A regular at live shows, he also gives glimpses of his power-packed performances. One of his recent concerts in Los Angeles was attended by global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Lilly Singh. Priyanka also shared some pictures with Diljit on her Instagram account. She captioned it, “There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!! I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You’re such a superstar."

Workwise, the actor is all set for the release of his next film titled ‘Jogi’, which is based on the aftermath of Indira Gandhi’s assassination and the 1984 Sikh Riots. The movie will premiere on Netflix starting September 16.

