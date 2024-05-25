Diljit Dosanjh lends his voice to Tu Juliet Jatt Di from Jatt & Juliet 3

IANS

The song Tu Juliet Jatt Di, from the upcoming Punjabi movie Jatt & Juliet 3, has hit the airwaves. The music video of the track features Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, alongside actress Neeru Bajwa. The music for the song has been composed by Bunny and features the voice of Diljit.

The love song has a vibrant flavour and has Indian elements fused with contemporary sonic ones. Diljit expressed his enthusiasm for the project, “Releasing Tu Juliet Jatt Di is a special moment for me. The song is fun and full of emotion, much like our movie Jatt & Juliet 3. Collaborating with Neeru again was fantastic, and I’m sure fans will enjoy this track.”

Jatt & Juliet 3 continues the adventurous saga of Fateh (Diljit) and Pooja (Neeru) as they navigate new challenges and hilarious misunderstandings. The music video of the track will be released today.

