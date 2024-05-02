Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ to be released in June

Chandigarh, May 2
Punjabi sensations Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa are all set to entertain you with their chemistry in ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’.
On Thursday, the duo took to their respective social media handles and announced that the film will hit the theatres on June 28.
“Fateh and Pooja are Back JATT&JULIET 3 #jatt&juliet3. Releasing Worldwide 28th June 2024,” Diljit wrote on his Instagram account, adding the film’s poster.
This update has left fans extremely excited.
“Wohoo can’t wait,” a social media user commented.
“Yaaay...eagerly waiting,” another one wrote.
The franchise, known for its endearing characters and engaging storyline, has amassed a dedicated fan base over the years. With Dosanjh and Bajwa reprising their iconic roles, anticipation for the third instalment is at an all-time high.
Recently, Diljit and Neeru gave a glimpse of their close bond at Dil-luminati Tour in Vancouver, Canada.
Several videos from the concert surfaced online in which Diljit could be seen calling Neeru Bajwa the “Queen” of the Punjabi industry.
“My film journey started with Neeru Bajwa...she is here in the stadium. We all love you Neeru Bajwa ji. We all respect you. You are one and only queen of our Punjabi industry. Also, our film ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ is coming...show us love,” Diljit said in Punjabi, eliciting a loud cheer from the audience.
After attending the concert of Diljit, Neeru took to Instagram and shared pictures from the gig. “#diluminati #history I was blessed to witness this moment with my family one and only @diljitdosanjh only you could have done this! Thank you for making us all proud. Thank you @sonalisingh proud moment for every #punjabi! #bcplace,” she wrote.
