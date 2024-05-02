 Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ to be released in June : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ to be released in June

Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ to be released in June

“Fateh and Pooja are Back JATT&JULIET 3 #jatt&juliet3. Releasing Worldwide 28th June 2024,” Diljit wrote on his Instagram account

Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ to be released in June

Photo: Instagram/ @neerubajwa



ANI

Chandigarh, May 2

Punjabi sensations Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa are all set to entertain you with their chemistry in ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’.

On Thursday, the duo took to their respective social media handles and announced that the film will hit the theatres on June 28.

“Fateh and Pooja are Back JATT&JULIET 3 #jatt&juliet3. Releasing Worldwide 28th June 2024,” Diljit wrote on his Instagram account, adding the film’s poster.

This update has left fans extremely excited.

“Wohoo can’t wait,” a social media user commented.

“Yaaay...eagerly waiting,” another one wrote.

The franchise, known for its endearing characters and engaging storyline, has amassed a dedicated fan base over the years. With Dosanjh and Bajwa reprising their iconic roles, anticipation for the third instalment is at an all-time high.

Recently, Diljit and Neeru gave a glimpse of their close bond at Dil-luminati Tour in Vancouver, Canada.

Several videos from the concert surfaced online in which Diljit could be seen calling Neeru Bajwa the “Queen” of the Punjabi industry.

“My film journey started with Neeru Bajwa...she is here in the stadium. We all love you Neeru Bajwa ji. We all respect you. You are one and only queen of our Punjabi industry. Also, our film ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ is coming...show us love,” Diljit said in Punjabi, eliciting a loud cheer from the audience.

After attending the concert of Diljit, Neeru took to Instagram and shared pictures from the gig. “#diluminati #history I was blessed to witness this moment with my family one and only @diljitdosanjh only you could have done this! Thank you for making us all proud. Thank you @sonalisingh proud moment for every #punjabi! #bcplace,” she wrote. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Diljit Dosanjh #Instagram #Neeru Bajwa #Social Media


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

2
Chandigarh

After a gap of 4 years, Punjab and Haryana High Court paves way for construction of Tribune flyover project

3
World

US police deny reports on killing of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Court frames charges against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, 26 others

5
India

‘You are not above law’: Delhi court slams ED high-handedness

6
India

Hindu marriage is sacred; shouldn’t be trivialised as ‘song & dance’, ‘wining & dining’ event: Supreme Court

7
India

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable, says US

8
Himachal

Atul Verma new DGP, Himachal's Sukhvinder Sukhu govt disregards seniority

9
India

PIL in Supreme Court seeks directions to study possible side effects of Astrazeneca's Covishield vaccine

10
Chandigarh

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna says ‘the liberty of an...

Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court seeking bail in CBI, ED cases in excise policy ‘scam’

Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court seeking bail in CBI, ED cases in excise policy ‘scam’

The court agrees to list it for Friday

L-G Saxena gives nod to sack 223 Delhi Commission for Women employees hired ‘without due procedure’

L-G Saxena okays sacking of 223 Delhi Commission for Women employees hired ‘without due procedure’

Former DCW chief and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal slams ...

Pakistan eager 'shehzada' takes my place: PM Modi’s swipe at Rahul Gandhi

Pakistan eager 'shehzada' takes my place: PM Modi’s swipe at Rahul Gandhi

PM's comments came amid reports that Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ...

Lookout notice issued against Prajwal Revanna in sex scandal case

Lookout notice issued against Prajwal Revanna in sex scandal case

On Prajwal seeking 7 more days to appear before the SIT as h...


Cities

View All

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Damdami Taksal ex-Jathedar Kartar Singh Bhindranwala’s nephew murdered

Over 50% fields harvested; crop arrival reaches 4.37 lakh MT in Amritsar district

SGPC poll: Voters’ enrolment date extended

With sewer overflowing, it’s neither Amrit nor Anand at Ranjit Avenue park

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Now, pay by QR code at Chandigarh MC parking lots

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Traffic yet to be restored on road near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Delhi bomb scare: Senders’ intention was to create mass panic, disturb public order, says FIR

Delhi bomb scare: Senders’ intention was to create mass panic, disturb public order, says FIR

L-G Saxena okays sacking of 223 Delhi Commission for Women employees hired ‘without due procedure’

Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court seeking bail in CBI, ED cases in excise policy ‘scam’

Low attendance in Delhi schools day after bomb scare; principals revisit evacuation plans for future

Delhi Police dismiss claims of bombs being found in some schools as baseless

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

Parties, candidates have their task cut out in fight for Hoshiarpur LS seat

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Railway employees mark Labour Day

Hospital authorities issue ‘fake’ medical certificate, owner booked

7 booked for Rs 2.45 cr fraud

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Admissions for 2024-25 session begins at Punjabi University, Patiala

Will pitch for Punjab’s share of funds in Parliament: AAP Patiala candidate Balbir Singh

Chicago martyrs remembered

Patiala BJP rural president Surjit Singh Garhi back in Akali fold