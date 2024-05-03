Diljit Dosanjh & Neeru Bajwa's Jatt & Juliet 3 to release worldwide on June 28

IANS

Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa’s upcoming film Jatt & Juliet 3 is set to hit the big screen worldwide on June 28.

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit took to X and Instagram to make the announcement, sharing two posters from the Punjabi film directed by Jagdeep Sidhu.

He captioned it, “Fateh and Pooja are back. Jatt & Juliet 3 releasing worldwide June 28.” Jatt & Juliet, a romantic comedy directed by Anurag Singh, was first released in 2012.

A year later, the second instalment was released.

