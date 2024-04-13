Diljit Dosanjh offers prayers at gurudwara on Baisakhi

Mumbai, April 13
Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh extended warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi.
‘Vaisakhi Dian Sari Sangat Nu Lakh Lakh Mubarkan,’ he wrote on Instagram.
Diljit also dropped a video in which he shared a glimpse of his visit to a gurudwara in Mumbai.
Decked up in a white kurta pyjama, Diljit can be seen offering prayers. He looked content.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit is being lauded for his role in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ film, directed by Imtiaz Ali.
The film takes a deep look into the life and legacy of the legendary Punjabi artist, Amar Singh Chamkila, with Diljit essaying the role of the singer, and Parineeti Chopra portraying his wife, Amarjot.
Speaking about the journey of creating Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali earlier said, “Stories of young musicians that challenge the norms of society, who see unprecedented success and then have violent ends is, unfortunately, a worldwide phenomenon. The life and times of Chamkila raised important questions for society but ultimately it is a celebration of the life of an artist, the story of a musician who could never give up his first love - music.”
The film has been produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is available on Saregama.
Diljit is also set to perform live in Mumbai today.
