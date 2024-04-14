Diljit Dosanjh reacts to fan’s ‘hoega Beiber, hoega Travis’ by saying, ‘Vocal for local’

IANS

Mumbai, April 14

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh recently performed in Mumbai, and as expected, he brought the house down with his stellar performance.

The singer and actor also reacted to a fan’s placard that praised Diljit.

He took to the stories section of his Instagram and shared a picture from the event, showing a fan holding a placard that reads, ‘Hoega Beiber, hoega Travis, sadda taan ae hi hai, Diljit (There could be a Justin Beiber, there could be a Travis Scott, but for us, there’s only Diljit).’

The Punjabi superstar captioned the picture, ‘Vocal for local’, urging his fans to support more Indian talent just as they support international artistes.

Diljit’s set was opened by comedian and singer Munawar Faruqui, who performed the song ‘Madari’.

The event was held at the MMRDA R2 Ground in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex area.

Other celebrities who attended the gig included Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, Angad Bedi, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Iulia Vantur, Harshdeep Kaur, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Arpita Khan Sharma, Shura Khan, Ram Kapoor, Gautami Kapoor, Avneet Kaur and Boney Kapoor.

During the performance, Diljit bowed to the Mumbai audience and also expressed his gratitude towards his ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ director, Imtiaz Ali, who was also present at the event.

