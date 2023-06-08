Diljit Dosanjh reacts to reports of getting 'touchy' with Taylor Swift

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 8

A news report about Punjabi-singer Diljit Dosanjh and American singer Taylor Swift's dinning together at a cafe is doing the rounds on social media. The report says Diljit got 'touchy' with Taylor Swift at a restaurant in Vancouver. Diljit has a hilarious reaction to it.

Sharing the report in a tweet, Diljit wrote,"Yaar privacy naam di v koi cheez hundi aa. (There's something called privacy.)"

A screenshot of Diljit Dosanjh's now deleted tweet.

The news report by a Canadian outlet had the headline, "BREAKING: Vancouver patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favourite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh were laughing and being 'touch touch'."

Diljit later deleted the re-tweet but the screenshots of it are all over the Internet.

