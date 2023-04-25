Diljit Dosanjh rocks at Coachella Festival in California

ANI

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh delivered his second successful performance at the Coachella music festival and the artiste’s humble nature, talent and fashion choices became the talking point as he left the stage. He gave several heart-touching moments to his fans, who are already proud for him for becoming the first Indian artiste to secure a place in the ‘performer’s list’ of the renowned music festival.

Spectators In California cheer for Diljit Dosanjh

Among the many Indians who attended Diljit’s show were celebs like Lilly Singh and Rana Daggubati. Superwoman Lilly Singh posted pictures from the show and Diljit even shared one with her on his Instagram post. Whereas Daggubati took to Twitter to say, “Watching @diljitdosanjh preform live at #Coachella was just fire. Diljit my man what a rockstar you are, so honoured and proud to have seen this.”

Diljit’s videos have been going viral since the first performance in which he donned a black silk kurta and tamba, which was much-loved by many Bollywood stars, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sonam Kapoor. In another video, he joked, “Le bai bahut garmi e Coachella ch ajj, eh garmi Coachella di ni Punjabiyaan ne agg kadhi e (Mercury is on the rise in Coachella and Punjabis out here responsible for it).

The artiste performed on his songs such as Born To Shine, Jatt Da Pyaar, Peaches, Proper Patol, and Laembadgini. The artiste line-up alongside Diljit included singers Ethel Cain, Charli XCX, Flo Mili, Musa Musa, Sofi Tukker, Remi Wolf, Rosalia, Blackpink, Labrinth, Kid Laroi, Calvin Haris, Zendaya, Sia and Boygenius. — Sheetal

Zendaya returns to stage after 7 years

Actor-singer Zendaya surprised everyone with her special performance at Coachella 2023. The act marks her return to the stage after almost seven years. She joined Labrinth on stage to perform two songs, including their hit “All For Us,” from the HBO series Euphoria. Taking to Instagram, she shared several images and videos from the event.