Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

Chandigarh, March 6
Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra have wrapped up the shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s much-awaited film Chamkila.
Diljit on Sunday took to social media to heap praises on his co-actor Parineeti Chopra for her performance in the film. Along with her picture, he wrote, "@patineetichopra Film ch Kamaal Kam Kita Parineeti ji ne. Unbelievable. (Parineeti has done an amazing job in the film. Unbelievable.)”
In the photo, Parineeti can be seen wearing traditional outfit.
The Ishaqzaade actor also shared the story and wrote, "THE BEST BOI, Love you my Chamkila."
The film, which was extensively shot in Punjab, features Parineeti as Amarjot Kaur, while Diljit is set to portray the role of Chamkila.
Parineeti also expressed her gratitude towards the entire crew of the film and shared her experience on social media. "Imtiaz Sir, Diljit, Team Chamkila…My life remains forever changed…the most heavenly crew and experience. Peace, happiness, meditation, Punjab…Will never, ever forget this,” she wrote.
Chamkila marks the first ever collaboration between Parineeti and Diljit, who are set to portray the greatest singers from Punjab in the movie.
Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.
The official release date of the film is still awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi court sends Manish Sisodia to jail till March 20 in excise scam case
Sisodia is produced before special judge MK Nagpal on the ex...
BJP MLA Virupakshappa moves Karnataka High Court for anticipatory bail in bribery case
The court says it will hear it after listing it on Tuesday
CBI examines Rabri Devi in land-for-jobs scam case
The CBI had already filed its chargesheet in the case and th...
Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter in UP's Prayagraj
Umesh Pal, the key witness in 2005 former BSP MLA Raju Pal m...
Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh
A video of the incident has been doing the rounds of social ...