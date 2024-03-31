Diljit Dosanjh shares hilarious BTS video from Chamkila

IANS

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is gearing up for his upcoming biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, shared a BTS video from the film’s shoot on Saturday. The BTS video is from the last day of shooting schedule of Diljit’s co-actor in the film, Parineeti Chopra.

In the video, Diljit can be seen singing a Punjabi track, while Parineeti gives rockstar vibes next to him. Both the actors can be seen dressed in the outfits of their characters.

Diljit wrote in the caption: “Amarjot Ch Rihanna Aa Gai C (The spirit of Rihanna has entered into Amarjot). Chamkila April 12.”

#Diljit Dosanjh #Parineeti Chopra