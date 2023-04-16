Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 16

Diljit Dosanjh creates history as he becomes the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella Valley Music & Art Festival this year. The singer gave a power-packed performance and there are clips of his fans and music lovers enjoying his electrifying performance all over the social media.

Among those who thoroughly enjoyed Diljit’s mesmerising live performance was American music producer and DJ Dipl. Diplo was seen grooving to 'Patiala Peg' during Diljit Dosanjh's performance at Coachella. The Punjabi singer is touched and wrote a thank you message for the American DJ.

Diljit shared the video on Instagram stories and wrote, “Thank you, Diplo.”

Diljit has established himself as a performer and his music has takers all over the world.

Dressed in a black kurta and tamba,with a black turban and black sunglasses, Diljit chose yellow gloves for colour blocking. He performed to a packed audience. He re-shared a clip of his performance at the music festival.”

The Punjabi star also gave a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes activities. In a pictures that he shared on Instagram, Diljit is dressed in floral co-ords sets. He simply captioned it, “Sound Check #coachella.”

He also shared small videos on Instagram Stories of his team helping him prep for the stage.

Other stars and bands who performed at Coachella included Bad Bunny and Blink-182. Others who will be seen playing Jai Paul, American indie rock supergroup Boygenius - which includes Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker - and Charli XCX.

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival held in April in California.

