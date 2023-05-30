Diljit Dosanjh stuns in no turban look in 'Chamkila' teaser

Mumbai, May 30
For the first time, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh will be seen without his turban in the upcoming film 'Chamkila', directed by Imtiaz Ali, as the makers dropped the teaser on Tuesday morning.
Streaming giant Netflix shared the teaser on Instagram on Tuesday morning. However, in the teaser, it seems Diljit is wearing a wig. He plays Punjab's highest record-selling artiste Amar Singh Chamkila.
You’ve heard his voice, now hear his story! #ImtiazAli @arrahman @parineetichopra @mocho05 @WeAreWSF @NetflixIndia @Shibasishsarkar @RelianceEnt @saregamaglobal @rajnishkhanuja @Irshad_Kamil @_MohitChauhan #SajidAli @Mrsheetalsharma @SoamaaG @CastingChhabra pic.twitter.com/tAWNTidVVh— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) May 30, 2023
The video was captioned: "Jo naam saalon se aapke dil aur dimaag pe chaaya hai woh ab aapke saamne aaya hai. Watch the untold story of Punjab's highest record-selling artist, Amar Singh #Chamkila, coming soon only on Netflix!" 'Chamkila' is based in Punjab, where Diljit Amar Singh Chamkila and Parineeti Chopra play his partner Amarjot Kaur, who were shot dead, along with two members of their band in 1988 in an assassination which remains unsolved.
