Diljit Dosanjh to debut on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show', says 'Panjabi aagye oyee'

New Delhi, June 12

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is set to make an appearance on American talk show “The Tonight Show”, presented by Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon will host Dosanjh, a popular name in Punjabi cinema and music industry, on the June 17 episode of the long-running show which airs weeknights on the US broadcaster NBC.

Dosanjh, who is currently on the North American leg of his 'Dil-Luminati Tour', shared about his appearance on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

“PANJABI AAGYE OYEE. This Week's Guest. @jimmyfallon @fallontonight @nbc,” the singer captioned a series of pictures, setting the post to his popular Punjabi song “GOAT”.

“BHANGRA HUN MAINSTREAM PENA PROPER HOLLYWOOD (Now Bhangra will go mainstream in Hollywood),” he added.

Dosanjh, who was last seen in “Amar Singh Chamkila”, is looking forward to the release of his Punjabi movie “Jatt and Juliet 3”.

