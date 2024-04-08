Diljit treats fans to new BTS photos from ‘Chamkila’ sets

ANI

With the release of his next film around the corner, actor Diljit Dosanjh shared new behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Chamkila. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Diljit treated fans with new photos, featuring Parineeti Chopra and him.

The pictures captured Diljit in Amar Singh Chamkila’s avatar — from sitting with locals to having fun with Parineeti Chopra. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Chamkila 12th April on Netflix.”

Diljit portrays Chamkila, the top-selling artiste of his era, who rose from poverty to immense fame in the 1980s through his powerful music.

