Diljit treats fans to new BTS photos from ‘Chamkila’ sets

With the release of his next film around the corner, actor Diljit Dosanjh shared new behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Chamkila. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Diljit treated fans with new photos, featuring Parineeti Chopra and him.
The pictures captured Diljit in Amar Singh Chamkila’s avatar — from sitting with locals to having fun with Parineeti Chopra. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Chamkila 12th April on Netflix.”
Diljit portrays Chamkila, the top-selling artiste of his era, who rose from poverty to immense fame in the 1980s through his powerful music.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise police scam: Delhi court denies interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the plea, saying the s...
Over 90 dead as ferry sinks off Mozambique coast, Reports
Five people had been rescued out of nearly 130 believed to h...
Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces
Says it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are bei...
TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Narendra Modi in WB
Says ‘Syndicate Raj’ active in state | Central funds for poo...