DiljitDosanjh, Parineeti Chopra start shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Chamkila’

Imtiaz Ali is all set for his next directorial Chamkila, which revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with members of their musical band. Parineeti has been busy preparing for the role for the past few months. Diljit and Parineeti have done several workshops together. Now we hear that the film will go on floors today (December 11) and will be shot over a span of two months. There will be breaks in December and January 2023.

Diljit Dosanjh

For the unversed, Amar Singh Chamkila was a songwriter, musician and composer. Hailing from Punjab, he became popular with the stage name Chamkila and was regarded as one of the best performers Punjab had ever produced. Chamkila’s music was very much influenced by his surroundings. The songs were a commentary on Punjab and its culture. His best-known hits include Takue Te Takua, and Pehle Lalkare Naal, among others. — TMS