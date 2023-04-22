Dimple Kapadia cracks finger during the shoot of Saas, Bahu, aur Flamingo

Produced by Maddock Films, the series Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, directed by Homi Adajania, stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar. It will release on May 5 on Disney+Hotstar.

Homi Adajania said, “The women in my show are beyond male suppression and the sexist nature of society. Their characters are fearless. They are not shackled by the power play of any patriarchy, they have understood the system and know how to manipulate it. The great part about this ensemble was that they have the exact same energy and zeal in them.”

“During a few action sequences in the show, Dimple Kapadia cracked her finger in the first take and yet continued to punch the door with her broken finger for four more takes. Radhika Madan flew off a 30-foot-high structure and dangled in the air on her harness. She wasn’t fazed at all and just climbed back up. Isha Talwar had squibs burst in her face, went to the hospital, and returned to the sets. I realised then that this is a bunch of unstoppable females and that I’m not overshooting the narrative.”