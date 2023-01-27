Dinesh Vijan joins hands with Raazi fame author Harinder Sikka; to adapt his ‘Vichhoda: In the Shadow of Longing’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 27

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the banner behind hits including Stree, Hindi Medium, Luka Chuppi, Love Aaj Kal and many others, on Friday announced a partnership with Indian Navy officer-turned author Harinder Sikka.

The company has acquired the rights to adapt Sikka's post-Partition novel ‘Vichhoda: In the Shadow of Longing’ into a feature film. The novel, which was first published in 2019, tells an untold story of strength, resilience and sacrifice.

Harinder’s first novel, ‘Calling Sehmat’, was also adapted into a film ‘Raazi’, which was a blockbuster.

Sharing his excitement about the partnership, Dinesh Vijay said, “We are thrilled to be working with Harinder Sikha, one of the most-talented and respected authors in the industry. His novel 'Vichhoda’ is a powerful and moving true story of deep love spanning a lifetime, we can’t wait to bring it to life.”

Starting in 1950, against the backdrop of the Nehru-Liaquat Pact, Vichhoda is the story of Bibi Amrit Kaur, whose life, as the book's blurb states, has been literally torn apart by the 1947 riots.

"She's now in a different country with a different identity. She accepts this new life gracefully and begins a new chapter. She gets married and has two children. Life, however, has something else in store for her. It breaks her apart. Again," says the book's blurb.