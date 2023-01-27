Dinesh Vijan joins hands with Raazi fame author Harinder Sikka; to adapt his ‘Vichhoda: In the Shadow of Longing’

Chandigarh, January 27
Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the banner behind hits including Stree, Hindi Medium, Luka Chuppi, Love Aaj Kal and many others, on Friday announced a partnership with Indian Navy officer-turned author Harinder Sikka.
The company has acquired the rights to adapt Sikka's post-Partition novel ‘Vichhoda: In the Shadow of Longing’ into a feature film. The novel, which was first published in 2019, tells an untold story of strength, resilience and sacrifice.
Here's the announcement post:
View this post on Instagram
Harinder’s first novel, ‘Calling Sehmat’, was also adapted into a film ‘Raazi’, which was a blockbuster.
Sharing his excitement about the partnership, Dinesh Vijay said, “We are thrilled to be working with Harinder Sikha, one of the most-talented and respected authors in the industry. His novel 'Vichhoda’ is a powerful and moving true story of deep love spanning a lifetime, we can’t wait to bring it to life.”
Starting in 1950, against the backdrop of the Nehru-Liaquat Pact, Vichhoda is the story of Bibi Amrit Kaur, whose life, as the book's blurb states, has been literally torn apart by the 1947 riots.
"She's now in a different country with a different identity. She accepts this new life gracefully and begins a new chapter. She gets married and has two children. Life, however, has something else in store for her. It breaks her apart. Again," says the book's blurb.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film
The action come days after a similar ruckus at Jawaharlal Ne...
Had to call off Bharat Jodo Yatra today due to lack of security arrangements in Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi
Congress alleges breach of security and mismanagement of cro...
India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty
The Indian intention has been conveyed via a notice sent on ...
Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case; Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group named 10th accused
The charge-sheet, which runs into more than 1,200 pages, is ...
Sensex tumbles 874 points after report on Adani group, FII caution; biggest single-day loss in more than a month
Close at three-month lows due to selling in banking, financi...