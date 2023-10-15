 Dino James wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', takes home Rs 20 lakh, car : The Tribune India

  • Dino James wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', takes home Rs 20 lakh, car

Dino James wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', takes home Rs 20 lakh, car

Other contestants in the top five were Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma and Rashmeet Kaur

Dino James wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', takes home Rs 20 lakh, car

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 winner Dino James with director-host Rohit Shetty. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, October 15

Rapper Dino James emerged as the winner of the 13th season of the adventure reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' beating Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma.

Dino took home the trophy, Rs 20 lakh cash prize, and a car.

Director Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show, which premiered on July 15.

Other contestants in the top five were Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma and Rashmeet Kaur.

Taking to Instagram, Dino shared a picture from the finale episode and the winner's trophy which he captioned, "Let thy will be done." 

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dino James (@dinojms)

Soon after he dropped the post, his fans and followers swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

A user wrote, "Congratulations. God bless you dino bhai." "From creating LOSER to be the WINNER You've set the Standards so high @dinojms respect," another user wrote.

KKK13's stunts were shot in Cape Town, South Africa, the final episode was recorded in Mumbai earlier this month.

Dino is known for his songs like 'Loser', 'Hancock', 'Wishlist' and 'Dooriyan' among others.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Rohit shared how he never imagined hosting such a show, and details about Khatron Ke Khiladi's 13th instalment that will be hosted in Cape Town, South Africa.

He said, "This is our family business. My dad was an action and stunt director, so seeing him I followed his footsteps. Never thought that such a show like would ever be made. And I would be offered to me and then I will host it, not for one or two seasons but 8 seasons. I am thankful to the audience and God that it becomes so popular and grateful for the viewer's love that they are showing towards the show to date."

#Mumbai

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

