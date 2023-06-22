Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim welcome baby

Popular television couple, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, has welcomed their first bundle of joy, a baby boy.
Shoaib took to Instagram to make the announcement of their newborn and said that it was a premature delivery but there is “nothing to worry.” After sharing a slew of of birthday messages he received on his Instagram Stories, he shared the news and wrote: “Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers.” Shoaib and Dipika met on the sets of popular television show Sasural Simar Ka. They got married in 2018.
