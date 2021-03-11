Dipti Dhotre visits the Golden Temple

Dipti Dhotre visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings before the release of her film Bhirkit. Dipti took to social media and shared pictures from her recent trip. She wrote, “I’m a very spiritual person and for me, any time before any release, it is a must for me to visit the temple and take the blessings of God. I’m this time in Punjab at the Golden Temple taking the blessings of Waheguruji, hoping for the success of my upcoming film Bhirkit.”
