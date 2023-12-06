Director Ismail Umar Khan says it is tough to survive in Mumbai

Director Ismail Umar Khan says Mumbai is a very expensive city to live in. And while the city looks as an attractive place from the outside, it is tough to survive.

“Living in an expensive city is a good and proud thing at face value, but it’s not practical, people are living hand-to-mouth life, just to be part of the glamorous city. People are stretching their limits by overspending. They are dealing with anxiety and depression, divorces are on the peak. At the same time, suicides cases are registered now and then because people are not able to make both ends meet,” he says.

He adds, “Mumbai is overcrowded because of job opportunities. People here are more professional but many do get carried away once they get success. They forget their roots and culture.”

However, Mumbai is safe, he says, adding, “I am so confident about this factor that I have trained my 13-year-old daughter, Ayat, to travel alone by any means — rickshaw, metro, cab and bus. I am used to this fast life since I was brought up in Mumbai, Santacruz. I do miss local trains.”

