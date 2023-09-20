Director James Cameron to executive produce Maori-centric drama

Acclaimed director James Cameron, who released his massive box-office hit Avatar 2: The Way of Water in 2022, will now be executive producing a new Maori-centric drama film called Taonga, by newcomer director Shane Rangi.
Shane, while new to direction, is no stranger to filmmaking as such, having worked with Jameson production and writing of his Avatar films. Shane has written the script for the feature and will also be directing it.
Drawing on his own life, Shane, who is of Ngati Porou descent, wrote Taonga to tell the story of an indigenous Polynesian rugby star who ends up becoming homeless, before a violent encounter with law enforcement leaves him for dead and changes his life.
