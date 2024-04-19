Director Martin Scorsese eyes Leonardo DiCaprio as Frank Sinatra in new biopic

ANI

Director Martin Scorsese is reportedly gearing up for a new project, aiming to capture the essence of Frank Sinatra’s life in a biopic following his film about Jesus. And Scorsese has set his sights on casting Leonardo DiCaprio, as the legendary singer-actor, with Jennifer Lawrence, potentially portraying Sinatra’s second wife, Ava Gardner.

The duo previously shared the screen in the 2021 film Don’t Look Up. Tina Sinatra, who holds control over Frank’s estate, has yet to greenlight the project.

Frank Sinatra, who passed away in 1998 at the age of 82, left an indelible mark on the 20th century with his multifaceted career. From starring in films like 1962’s The Manchurian Candidate to crooning timeless classics such as My Way and New York, New York, Sinatra’s legacy remains iconic.

The singer’s personal life was equally noteworthy, with four marriages marking his romantic journey. After divorcing his first wife, Nancy Barbato, in 1951, Sinatra married actress Ava Gardner later that same year.

However, their union ended in divorce in 1957. Sinatra went on to marry Mia Farrow and later Barbara Marx, remaining with the latter until his passing.

Should the Sinatra biopic materialise, it would signify the seventh collaboration between DiCaprio and Scorsese, who most recently worked together on 2023’s Killers

of the Flower Moon.