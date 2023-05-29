 Director Rob Marshall plans to work with Indian actors, 'I would love it' : The Tribune India

Director Rob Marshall plans to work with Indian actors, 'I would love it'

Rob says 'The Little Mermaid' is one of the most challenging films of his career

Director Rob Marshall plans to work with Indian actors, 'I would love it'

Director Rob Marshall. ANI



ANI

New Delhi, May 29

The Indian film industry has been making great strides internationally. With incredible stories and great talent, Indian cinema has found a huge fan base on foreign soil. Ace filmmaker Rob Marshall is also an admirer of Indian talent.

In an interview with ANI, Rob, who is currently being lauded for his directorial 'The Little Mermaid', expressed his desire to work with Indian artistes in future projects.

"I would love it...I mean I am so open to working with wonderful, spectacular actors...there are so many great Indian actors. I was very proud to have Art Malik in our film. He has an Asian background and he is very special. I am always looking for who is best for the role. I am open to everybody and anybody," Rob said.

Disney's live-action remake of the beloved animated 'The Little Mermaid' stars Halley Bailey as Ariel in the lead role. It also includes Melissa McCarthy as the evil sea witch Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian the crab, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder the fish and Awkwafina as Scuttle the seabird.

The film revolves around Ariel, the spirited young mermaid who makes a dangerous deal with the evil sea witch Ursula in order to experience life on land and meet the dashing Prince Eric. The pact, however, poses a great risk to her father's watery kingdom.

Rob's reinvention has received a thumbs-up from moviegoers.

Asked if he had a pressure of trying to live up to expectations with 'The Little Mermaid' remake, the veteran director said, "I did not feel the pressure because I have a great relationship with people in Disney. I feel very supported by them and respected. This property means so much to the company and to the world... so I wanted to honour the greatness of what's there but also realise that I am working on a different genre -- a live-action genre...so there's an opportunity to make it a deeper and fuller experience and more fleshed out in many ways and ultimately more emotional."

However, Rob admitted that 'The Little Mermaid' is one of the most challenging films of his career to date.

Rob's previous hits include 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides', 'Memoirs of a Geisha', 'Nine', 'Into the Woods' and 'Mary Poppins Returns'.

#Halley Bailey #rob marshall #The Little Mermaid

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-born gangster Amarpreet 'Chucky' Samra shot dead in Canada as he comes out of wedding reception in Vancouver

2
Nation

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend in full public view; accused arrested

3
Nation

First signs of integration, Army officers cross-posted to IAF, Navy missile units

4
Haryana

Vinesh Phogat alleges private videos of women wrestlers in police detention recorded secretly by Delhi ACP ; Bajrang Punia says 'IT Cell' spreading morphed photos

5
Punjab

Operation Night Sweep: Bids for limited-edition whiskey, sale of substandard liquor come to fore in Punjab

6
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala Killing

Attempts to defame singer: Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother

7
Nation

Wrestlers' protest: FIR against organisers, others on charges of rioting, obstructing public servant

8
Nation

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, RLD call off protest at Delhi-Ghazipur border after wrestlers' release from detention

9
Chandigarh

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

10
Punjab

Ensure possession of property to landlord: Punjab and Haryana High Court to police, administration

Don't Miss

View All
Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone
Jalandhar

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

Top News

16-year-old girl stabbed to death in Delhi’s Rohini

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend in full public view; accused arrested

The accused, identified as 20-year-old Sahil, arrested from ...

Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder

Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder

The 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her b...

Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police

Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police

This comes a day after the Delhi Police clear the sit-in sit...

IAF aircraft crash-lands in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind

IAF aircraft makes precautionary landing near Bhind in MP

No casualty reported

Hoshiarpur-born Chaman Lal becomes Birmingham’s first British-Indian Lord Mayor

Hoshiarpur-born Chaman Lal becomes Birmingham’s first British-Indian Lord Mayor

Very proud moment for me and our family, as a son of an army...


Cities

View All

Suspected Pakistani drone shot down near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Suspected Pakistani drone shot down near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Rs 5-lakh robbery case cracked, 4 arrested

Kiosks near Golden Temple ransacked; traders miffed

Swindler dupes shopkeeper in name of MLA

Randhawa takes charge as PSPCL border zone Engineer-in-Chief

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

3 members of Jassi gang nabbed

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

Three days left, 50% yet to pay property tax

Civic body mulls tree census, writes to Dehradun institute

16-year-old girl stabbed to death in Delhi’s Rohini

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend in full public view; accused arrested

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim’s parents demand capital punishment for accused

Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder

Shahbad Dairy murder: 16 stabs, fractured skull, chilling details emerge from postmortem of Delhi teen

Cloudy skies, intermittent rain in Delhi to keep heat wave at bay till June 4

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Demanding BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrest, farmers march towards Governor’s residence

Imperative for Punjab to save its rivers: Speaker

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Women farm activists from Punjab headed for Delhi stopped at Ambala

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Three arrested with 1.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 8 crore in Ludhiana

5 mobile phones, tobacco seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Man, kin booked for sexually harassing daughter-in-law

Three miscreants attack biker, take away vehicle

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Seven arrested for immoral trafficking

Class VIII district topper honoured