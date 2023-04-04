Director Samit Kakkad of Dharavi Bank fame takes us through his journey

How was your journey as producer and director?

My journey as producer and director has been crazy, challenging and yet, extremely rewarding. This journey has given me a few close friends, some fabulous work associates and technicians, who are the lifeline of everything I create. This journey has been difficult but extremely empowering and encouraging.

List the failures and successes you have had?

You do not choose between your children and I won’t choose between my films and shows. They are like my children. I have nurtured them, given them life and they will, hopefully, outlive me. Rather than successes or failures, I see them as experiences and I feel a sense of pride that there are quite a few milestones, across languages and mediums.

Has the film-making landscape changed since you started?

Yes! From handwritten scripts to printed and filed copies, from Devnagri script to English, the corporate culture, the way money changes hands, the transparency in every aspect of the business and lastly, the number of mediums to work with. Everything has changed and improved for the better. It’s very reassuring to be in this space right now.

From Indori Ishq to Dharavi Bank on MX Player, how does it feel to direct stories that have mass appeal?

Indori Ishq was my debut in the OTT space. Dharavi Bank took it many notches higher, and I admit it feels fantastic when the audience appreciates your work and gives you so much love. And, audiences have loved not just these two series but also loved 36 Gunn, Indori Ishq, Half Ticket, Aayna Ka Bayna and Ashcharya Chakit to name a few..

Having spent your childhood in Dharavi and knowing its complexities, what made you set Dharavi Bank in it? How did you overcome those challenges?

I didn’t need to prepare myself to shoot in Dharavi. It is where I played as a child. The series was already set in Dharavi when I came on board. The biggest challenge was to shoot there during the second and third waves of Covid. I have to give it to my actors who were extremely supportive and while shooting there.

How was your experience working with Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Sonali Kulkarni? Was it the first time you worked with them?

It was a first in an official capacity but I have known them socially for years. I have had a great experience working with them. All young actors should learn from their discipline, dedication and focus.

Dharavi Bank is a phenomenal success.

What do you attribute the success to?

I would give it to the entire team, especially all my technicians, my assistants and Team MX Player, who pushed the envelope and delivered a great product. Plus, I think the timing of the show was perfect. Without all of this, there is no Dharavi Bank and no success!

What’s next for you?

I am shooting a Marathi film, produced by Punit Balan. Then I have a Hindi film, produced by Sanjay Gupta. There is plenty more!

Will there be a second season of Dharavi Bank?

I hope so.

Which do you prefer and why? Films or OTT?

Both. They keep me occupied and alive.