Director Sanjay LeelaBhansali, who is making a digital debut with Heeramandi, says the medium allows to delve deeper

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for his unique aesthetics and storytelling, will soon make a foray into the digital space with his upcoming streaming epic Heeramandi.

While the long-format content is fulfilling for a creator or an artiste, the director feels that it is physically demanding given that the artistes have to surrender themselves to a project for a longer duration.

The Gangubai Kathiwadi helmer was recently in conversation with the co-CEO of streaming giant Netflix in Mumbai where he candidly shared his experience of working in the digital medium.

When asked about his arrival on the digital platform from the world of big visually appealing spectacles, the director said: “I have made big films, but shifting to digital makes it even bigger for me.”

He continued: “Heeramandi is my biggest project so far. For me, creating a piece of audio-visual art is to make it creative, immersive and emotionally appealing. Digital medium allows me to delve deeper.”

Heeramandi is a historical epic and tells the story of three generations of courtesans in the eponymous pre-Independence era district.

He further mentioned: “Of course, there’s another side to it about the grind, while making a two-three hour film is comparatively less draining, working on episodic arcs and the narrative comes with its own set of challenges and is physically demanding for any creator.” Heeramandi will soon be available to stream on Netflix. — IANS