Director Shiv Kumar Khurana passes away

A day after the sad demise of director Esmayeel Shroff, veteran director Shiv Kumar Khurana passed away on October 27. He was 83 and died of age-related illnesses.

Shiv Kumar Khurana was known for directing movies such as Mitti Aur Sona, Badnaam, Be Aabroo and Sone Ki Zanjeer, to name a few. Apart from direction, he worked as a producer for three of his films - Dagabaaz, Hum Tum Aur Woh and Ang Se Ang Lagaley. Shiv Kumar Khurana was the first filmmaker to sign Vinod Khanna as a solo lead hero in his film Hum Tum Aur Woh. The late filmmaker had also launched Vindu Dara Singh. Shiv Kumar Khurana’s prayer meeting was held on Friday. He is survived by his wife, two sons and their families.