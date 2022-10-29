Director TJ Scott opens up on the third season of ‘Departure’

High-octane conspiracy drama Departure returns for a third season with bigger mysteries waiting to be unraveled, this time in the middle of the sea! Starring Emmy Award winner Archie Panjabi and directed by TJ Scott, Departure Season 3 is a captivating thriller as the investigation team, led by Kendra Malley and Dominic Hayes, races to uncover the truth behind the disaster and help to heal the damage caused by the terrible tragedy. This edge-of-the-seat thriller is set to premiere today (October 29) on Lionsgate Play. Director and executive producer T.J Scott shares, “It’s a murder mystery. There is a real twists and turns. What’s really fun and compelling about Departure is that it’s based on transport accidents. We’re on boats, we’re on trains, we’re on airplanes. You have let your control go. I think that’s where fear comes from in travel, and it’s not that we play on fear but it’s just real. So it’s a fun world to play in. We knew we were gonna film in Newfoundland. It was about a ferry that went between Boston and Newfoundland, and sort of disappeared in Iceberg Alley, which is where the Titanic disappeared.”